US officials said in court filings that Dunn, who worked as a paralegal at the Justice Department before being fired over the sandwich-throwing, berated a group of federal law enforcement officers at a popular nightlife area at the intersection of 14th and U streets NW.

He called them fascists, chanted “shame”, told them to leave the city, and ultimately pelted an officer from Customs and Border Protection with a sub.

Dunn was arrested days later at his DC apartment in what his lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, described in court as a 20-person raid.

The White House featured the arrest in a sleek social media video. Pirro took to her X account to jab back after the arrest.

“He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony,” Pirro said. “So there. Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!”

The US Attorney’s office and Dunn’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

Days before the DC grand jury voted on Wednesday not to indict Dunn, grand jurors in the same courthouse voted three separate times not to indict Sydney Reid.

Prosecutors said an FBI agent injured her hand as Reid rowdily protested against a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest at the doors of the DC jail last month. Officials said the man was a gang member.

After the grand jury refused to indict her, Reid was also charged with a misdemeanour violation of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

Without the approval of at least 12 grand jurors, prosecutors cannot file felony charges punishable by more than one year in prison.

They are allowed to charge misdemeanour violations, for which the maximum sentence is a year in jail, without grand jury approval.

In the Dunn and Reid cases, a felony conviction would have been punishable by up to eight years in prison, though neither defendant would have been eligible for the maximum.

Asked about Reid’s case at a news conference on Wednesday, Pirro declined to speculate about how juries in DC might respond to prosecutors requesting indictments as Trump’s intervention continues.

“Sometimes a jury will buy it and sometimes they won’t,” she said. “So be it. That’s the way the process works.”

