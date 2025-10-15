A love locket from Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon needs £3.5 million to stay available to the public. Photo / Getty Images
A love locket presented by Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon is at risk of being lost from public view unless £3.5 million ($8m) can be raised to secure it for the United Kingdom, the British Museum has warned.
The Tudor king, renowned for his ruthless approach to marriage, isbelieved to have given the solid gold heart-shaped locket to his first wife as a token of his devotion.
The large pendant hangs from a dense gold chain and is adorned with the intertwined letters H and K, representing Henry and Catherine, alongside their respective emblems – the Tudor rose and the Spanish pomegranate. An inscription reads “toujours”, the French word for always.
Museum researchers suggest the 24-carat gold artefact, which was discovered by hobby detectorists in a field in Warwickshire in 2019, may have been crafted for a tournament held in October 1518, marking the betrothal of their daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent.
The campaign urges the public to contribute any amount, “from 50p to £50,000”, with a fundraising deadline set for Valentine’s Day 2026. Should the target be met, the locket will be displayed at the British Museum.
The forthcoming British Museum Ball, inspired by New York’s Met Gala, will provide a high-profile platform for the campaign. The locket is expected to be on display in a glass case with a card machine attached for donors to make instant payments.
The initiative has been launched by Nicholas Cullinan, the director of the British Museum, and historian Mary Beard, one of its trustees.
Cullinan said: “The Tudor Heart is perhaps one of the most incredible pieces of English history to have ever been unearthed. Support will ensure that this unique and beautiful treasure is secured for the nation, so that it can be enjoyed by and inspire generations to come.”
After its discovery in a Warwickshire field, the pendant was reported under the Treasure Act 1996, which grants museums and galleries to acquire historically significant objects.
The circumstances surrounding its burial – and why it was lost rather than preserved – remain a mystery unlikely to be solved.
Simon Fourmy, the chief executive of The Julia Rausing Trust, expressed his support for the campaign: “This remarkable pendant sheds light on a defining royal marriage and enriches our understanding of the Tudor world. We hope others will be as inspired by this extraordinary object as we were, and will join us in giving generously to ensure this treasure remains on view for many years to come.”
Donations are now being accepted as the locket goes on display in Gallery Two until April 2026.