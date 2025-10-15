Described as one of the most significant finds in English history, the locket now faces the risk of being sold to a private buyer, removing it from public access.

Actor Damien Lewis, who portrayed Henry VIII in the BBC series Wolf Hall, has lent his support to the British Museum’s campaign to raise the £3.5m required to purchase the piece.

Lewis emphasised the locket’s rarity, calling it “the only surviving piece of Tudor jewellery of its kind from Henry VIII’s reign in the world”.

Reflecting on the relationship it symbolises, he added: “He was deeply in love with her, very fond of her. History often overlooks this because it focuses on the divorce.”

The campaign urges the public to contribute any amount, “from 50p to £50,000”, with a fundraising deadline set for Valentine’s Day 2026. Should the target be met, the locket will be displayed at the British Museum.

The forthcoming British Museum Ball, inspired by New York’s Met Gala, will provide a high-profile platform for the campaign. The locket is expected to be on display in a glass case with a card machine attached for donors to make instant payments.

The initiative has been launched by Nicholas Cullinan, the director of the British Museum, and historian Mary Beard, one of its trustees.

Cullinan said: “The Tudor Heart is perhaps one of the most incredible pieces of English history to have ever been unearthed. Support will ensure that this unique and beautiful treasure is secured for the nation, so that it can be enjoyed by and inspire generations to come.”

After its discovery in a Warwickshire field, the pendant was reported under the Treasure Act 1996, which grants museums and galleries to acquire historically significant objects.

The circumstances surrounding its burial – and why it was lost rather than preserved – remain a mystery unlikely to be solved.

Donations are encouraged by February 2026, with the locket displayed at the museum until April 2026. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Fourmy, the chief executive of The Julia Rausing Trust, expressed his support for the campaign: “This remarkable pendant sheds light on a defining royal marriage and enriches our understanding of the Tudor world. We hope others will be as inspired by this extraordinary object as we were, and will join us in giving generously to ensure this treasure remains on view for many years to come.”

Donations are now being accepted as the locket goes on display in Gallery Two until April 2026.

