Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Proof that Henry lost his heart to his first wife (who kept her head)

Craig Simpson
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

A love locket from Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon needs £3.5 million to stay available to the public. Photo / Getty Images

A love locket from Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon needs £3.5 million to stay available to the public. Photo / Getty Images

A love locket presented by Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon is at risk of being lost from public view unless £3.5 million ($8m) can be raised to secure it for the United Kingdom, the British Museum has warned.

The Tudor king, renowned for his ruthless approach to marriage, is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save