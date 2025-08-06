Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pro-Trump nationalist Karol Nawrocki becomes Poland’s President amid tensions

AFP
3 mins to read

Karol Nawrocki, a Trump-backed nationalist, will become Poland's President today and looks set to challenge Donald Tusk's pro-EU Government. Photo / Getty Images

Karol Nawrocki, a Trump-backed nationalist, will become Poland's President today and looks set to challenge Donald Tusk's pro-EU Government. Photo / Getty Images

A Trump supporter backed by the populist opposition will take over as Poland’s new President on Wednesday, heralding confrontation with a pro-EU Government he has branded “the worst in history”.

Nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki, a political novice, will be inaugurated after winning a June 1 election in a major blow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save