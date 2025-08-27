Advertisement
Private school’s pitch is study can be kept to two hours a day with online and AI-driven learning

By Karina Elwood
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Students at an Alpha School 'shadow day' use platforms such as IXL to learn academic subjects. The school pitches that all of the learning can be done in two hours a day. Photo / Karina Elwood, The Washington Post

The pitch by Alpha School is as innovative as it is sensational: For US$65,000 ($111,140) a year, students study for just two hours a day using adaptive apps and personalised lesson plans.

They spend their afternoons on life skills such as learning to ride a bike or financial literacy.

Instead

