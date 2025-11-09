Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo / Getty Images
Prince George and the Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen at the Festival of Remembrance.
It was the first time that the 12-year-old, and second in line to the throne, had attended the service at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
He has previously attended the VE Day80 military procession with his parents and siblings and met World War II veterans at Buckingham Palace in May.
Prince George is gradually being eased into royal life, with several public appearances this year.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took his seat alongside his wife Lady Victoria Starmer shortly before the Royal family arrived.
This year, the festival was commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and was hosted by Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso star.
It was also marking the 25th anniversary of a lifting of the ban on gay, lesbian and bisexual personnel serving openly in the Armed Forces.
The Festival of Remembrance featured performances from Rod Stewart, accompanied by the RAF Squadronaires, as well as the Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, the Household Division and the RAF.
Musical performances were interspersed with reflections from veterans and tributes to the fallen, with a special focus on the resilience and strength shown by military children who have faced bereavement.
The Royal family will attend a series of Remembrance Day events in the coming days.
The King will lead commemorations at the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph overnight NZT, where he will lay a wreath, accompanied by the Prince of Wales.
The King was announced as a patron of the Royal British Legion last year.
The Queen and the Princess of Wales will also attend, watching the ceremony from a balcony overlooking the monument. The Queen was forced to miss Remembrance events last year as she recovered from a chest infection.
The Princess Royal, who is on an official visit to Australia and Singapore, will attend a Remembrance Service and lay a wreath at the Anzac Memorial in Sydney.
Prince George was last seen in public watching the Wimbledon men’s final alongside his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte, on July 13.
In June, the three Wales children took part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday parade, riding in the carriage procession before joining their family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to view the flypast.
The Royal family stood and clapped as the Chelsea Pensioners in red uniforms entered the auditorium and marched across the stage while an orchestra performed a rendition of the Boys Of The Old Brigade.
The Princess of Wales was seen saying a few words to her son and pointing things out to him as Stewart performed Sentimental Journey.
Prince George watched intently as emotional videos of veterans speaking about their experiences and paying tribute to their lost friends and comrades played.
Waddingham, wearing a long purple dress and a poppy, performed We’ll Meet Again and spoke of the courage of her granddad, a veteran, as she addressed the audience.