Princess Catherine emphasised the importance of "human connection" in early childhood development during a visit to a charity in Oxford, England. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP

Princess Catherine emphasised the importance of "human connection" in early childhood development during a visit to a charity in Oxford, England. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP

Britain’s Princess Catherine has hailed the importance of “human connection” in early childhood development after her husband Prince William revealed their three children have not been given phones.

In a visit to a charity in Oxford, southern England, the princess spoke to volunteers and families on Friday about how strong connections between parents and young children “lay the foundation for lifelong social and emotional skills”, Kensington Palace said in a press release.

Coinciding with her trip, Kate, as she is popularly known, penned an essay for the Royal Foundation Centre of Early Childhood, which she founded in 2021 to research and raise awareness about early years’ development.

“The evidence is clear: if you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other,” the Princess of Wales wrote.