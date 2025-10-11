Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Princess Catherine urges focus on ‘human connection’ in early childhood

AFP
2 mins to read

Princess Catherine emphasised the importance of "human connection" in early childhood development during a visit to a charity in Oxford, England. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP

Princess Catherine emphasised the importance of "human connection" in early childhood development during a visit to a charity in Oxford, England. Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, AFP

Britain’s Princess Catherine has hailed the importance of “human connection” in early childhood development after her husband Prince William revealed their three children have not been given phones.

In a visit to a charity in Oxford, southern England, the princess spoke to volunteers and families on Friday about how strong

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save