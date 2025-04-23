Advertisement
World

Prince William and Princess Kate release adorable new Prince Louis pic and behind-the-scenes video in honour of his 7th birthday

By Bronte Coy
2 mins to read

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a Six Nations match. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis has been seen beaming with a gap-toothed grin in an adorable new portrait and behind-the-scenes video, which were released by his parents in honour of his 7th birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate initially shared the sweet picture, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, on their official social media accounts along with the caption: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

In it, Louis – who is dressed sharply in a collared shirt, knitted jumper and jeans – is perched on a tree stump and smiling at the camera, showcasing his missing two front teeth.

The picture was released in honour of his birthday. Picture / @KensingtonRoyal, Josh Shinner
The picture was released in honour of his birthday. Picture / @KensingtonRoyal, Josh Shinner

The proud parents later shared a cheeky behind-the-scenes video, showing Louis playing around and grinning up close at the camera.

It’s understood it was shot earlier this month near the family’s country home in Norfolk, in England’s east.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Louis and his older siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, spent the Easter weekend there, ditching the traditional high-profile royal gathering in Windsor for a private celebration at Anmer Hall.

The family were also missing from last year’s wider family Easter gathering, as it came shortly after Kate’s diagnosis.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are about to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary – and recently revealed that they’d be doing so back where it all started.

The couple famously met and fell in love while both attending the University of St Andrews in Fife, and will be returning to Scotland next week for a royal tour.

The two-day trip will coincide with the anniversary on April 29 and see them travelling to the Isle of Mull, on the country’s west coast, to meet rural communities including craftspeople and farmers.

It will be Kate’s first overnight engagement since being diagnosed and treated for cancer last year.

Latest from World

