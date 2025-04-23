Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a Six Nations match. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis has been seen beaming with a gap-toothed grin in an adorable new portrait and behind-the-scenes video, which were released by his parents in honour of his 7th birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate initially shared the sweet picture, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, on their official social media accounts along with the caption: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

In it, Louis – who is dressed sharply in a collared shirt, knitted jumper and jeans – is perched on a tree stump and smiling at the camera, showcasing his missing two front teeth.

The picture was released in honour of his birthday. Picture / @KensingtonRoyal, Josh Shinner

The proud parents later shared a cheeky behind-the-scenes video, showing Louis playing around and grinning up close at the camera.