Prince Harry in London earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine today to support Ukrainian soldiers wounded in the war with Russia, the Guardian reported.

Harry arrived in Kyiv via overnight train, the paper reported, posting photos of him in a luxury carriage and being greeted on the platform in the Ukrainian capital.

His visit coincides with a trip to Kyiv by new British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper, her fist overseas visit since taking up the role last week.

The Prince was in Ukraine alongside a team from his Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded servicemen.

“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” Harry told the Guardian.