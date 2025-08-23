Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada lifts US tariffs, aims for stronger trade ties

By Dave Chan with Ben Simon
AFP·
3 mins to read

Canada will remove all tariffs on US goods compliant with the North American free trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced. Photo / Getty Images

Canada will remove all tariffs on US goods compliant with the North American free trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced. Photo / Getty Images

Canada will remove all tariffs on US goods that are compliant with the existing North American free trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, matching exemptions affirmed earlier this month by Washington.

President Donald Trump called the move “nice”.

Speaking to reporters a day after a lengthy call with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save