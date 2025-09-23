Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / World

Pressure convinced Disney to suspend Kimmel and only concerted public pressure restored him

Opinion by
Ronald Brownstein
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Protesters outside 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following ABC's indefinite suspension of the programme at Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters outside 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following ABC's indefinite suspension of the programme at Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump Administration’s pincer move against talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shows the breadth of its panoramic campaign to discourage dissent and entrench its hold on national power.

Yesterday’s announcement by ABC and its parent, the Walt Disney Company, that he will return to the air today displayed the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save