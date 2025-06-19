Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

President’s pause allows for diplomatic, covert, and military moves to be considered

By David E. Sanger and Tyler Pager
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has given himself up to two weeks to decide whether to take the US into the Israel-Iran conflict. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has given himself up to two weeks to decide whether to take the US into the Israel-Iran conflict. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by David E. Sanger and Tyler Pager

President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement that he could take up to two weeks to decide whether to plunge the United States into the heart of the Israel-Iran conflict is being advertised by the White House as giving diplomacy one more chance to work.

But it also opens a host of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World