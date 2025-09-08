Trump appeared to conflate the academy itself and the alumni group on social media, attributing the decision to cancel the ceremony to “our great West Point (getting greater all the time!)”.

A representative for Hanks could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hanks has long been a champion of US service members and veterans, portraying them in blockbuster movies - including Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump - and supporting the creation of memorials and museums across the country.

He also has been a longtime backer of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who ousted Trump from the White House in 2020.

Since returning to office, Trump and his Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, have sought to root out what they have derided as politics and “wokeness” in the armed forces.

Trump in January signed an executive order aimed at phasing out diversity, equity and inclusion programmes inside the military.

Trump appeared to allude to the alumni group’s decision while giving a speech today in Washington, calling the cancellation of the ceremony “appropriate”.

He suggested it was part of his Administration’s efforts to root out the “woke agenda”, likening it to a “weed” that keeps re-emerging.

Trump suggested today that other awards shows, beyond the military, should take note of the decision by the West Point alumni group.

“Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice,” Trump said. “Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

