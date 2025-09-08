Advertisement
President praises cancellation of Tom Hanks ceremony, calls star ‘woke’ on social media

By Patrick Svitek
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Tom Hanks, former US President Joe Biden and singer Rita Wilson at a reception in the White House in 2023. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump praised the alumni association at the United States Military Academy at West Point today for “smartly” cancelling an awards ceremony for actor Tom Hanks, an advocate for veterans.

“Important move!” Trump wrote on social media. “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!”

