However, in a message exchange, Bryson weighed in saying whoever adopted her son was “gonna have to compensate”.
Despite allegedly being told by her relative selling her baby was “illegal” she posted on a Facebook group that links birth mothers with hopeful adoptive parents.
In her initial messages, she didn’t mention compensation, but as several hopeful parents reached out, Bryson’s tune changed and grew hostile when hopeful parents-to-be showed hesitation, according to court documents.
In one message, when asked how much money Bryson wanted, she wrote: “It’s not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get [blanked out word] or a cheap down payment on any car to get to different places to door dash nothing crazy at all.”
One couple allegedly was halfway through a 500km drive when they got a message from Bryson asking for a $150 transfer.
When the suspecting couple wanted to discuss it on the phone, Bryson refused to pick up and wrote “Don’t text my mf phone again unless it’s sent”.
Bryson’s alleged ruse came to an end when Williams, who is a licensed foster care worker, caught on to the birth mother’s antics following the birth on September 24.
Bryson had named Williams in a Facebook post, which attracted angry responses where people confronted Williams writing “How dare you buy this baby”.
Williams called child services after she confronted Bryson about the alleged scam. Police were informed of a price war between suspecting parents in which Bryson was waiting “for the highest bidder”.
She was arrested on September 26, two days after she had given birth.