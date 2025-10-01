Relatives and friends mourn over coffins during a funeral ceremony for 26-year-old Alyona and 35-year-old Oleksandr Lesnichenko and their children Denys and Yegor killed following a Russian drone strike in the Sumy oblast in Chernechchyna. Photo / Yevhen Abrasimov, AFP

The last time Natalya saw her neighbour Alyona Lesnichenko, a 26-year-old mother-of-two from the Ukrainian village of Chernechchyna, she was on a shopping run getting treats for her children.

“She bought them everything they wanted,” Natalya said of Alyona. “Sweets, lemonade, pies, sausage, cheese. Everything.”

Alyona would not let the children come to harm, Natalya said, but even she could not protect them on Tuesday morning (local time), when a Russian drone tore through their family home, killing Alyona – who was pregnant with twins, her husband, and the two boys aged 4 and 6.

At a funeral for the family in Chernechchyna on Wednesday local time, residents who knew them spoke of their shock and disbelief that a single Russian drone could wreak such destruction in such a small, quiet neighbourhood.

“There have been no strikes here during the entire war, none,” said Alina Lagoyda, a relative of the family. “What was it for?”