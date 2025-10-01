Advertisement
Pregnant mother, husband, and two children farewelled after drone attack

AFP
3 mins to read

Relatives and friends mourn over coffins during a funeral ceremony for 26-year-old Alyona and 35-year-old Oleksandr Lesnichenko and their children Denys and Yegor killed following a Russian drone strike in the Sumy oblast in Chernechchyna. Photo / Yevhen Abrasimov, AFP

The last time Natalya saw her neighbour Alyona Lesnichenko, a 26-year-old mother-of-two from the Ukrainian village of Chernechchyna, she was on a shopping run getting treats for her children.

“She bought them everything they wanted,” Natalya said of Alyona. “Sweets, lemonade, pies, sausage, cheese. Everything.”

Alyona would not let the

