Pregnant Australian mum Michelle Darragh's dad discovered her body

Michelle Darragh's father made the shocking discovery. Photo / Facebook

The worried father of a pregnant woman found dead inside her estranged partner's home was the one who made the heartbreaking discovery after going to check on her.

Australian Michelle Darragh, 32, a mum of two young boys who was expecting her third child, died at the Melbourne home of her former partner about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Darragh and 29-year-old Ben Coman were both found inside the Huntingdon Ave property with life threatening injuries.

She could not be saved.

A neighbour told NCA NewsWire it was Darragh's father who made the tragic discovery.

He dropped in to check on her after growing concerned she hadn't returned home earlier that afternoon.

Michelle Darragh, 32, and her former partner, Ben Coman. Photo / Facebook

The couple had separated after five years together. Photo / Facebook

The neighbour said the first he learned of the tragedy was when he wandered outside about 7.30pm and found Darragh's mum crying and screaming.

It's been reported Darragh and Coman had recently separated after five years together and she had returned to the house on Saturday afternoon to collect some belongings.

The social worker had been living with her parents in The Basin during the separation, and they grew concerned when she hadn't returned by the evening.

The neighbour, who had known the couple for several years, said Darragh's dad couldn't get into the house through the front door, so he had to climb the fence and go through the back, which is when he made the traumatic discovery and phoned emergency services.

Mum-of-two Michelle Darragh, 32, was expecting her third child.

Both Michelle Darragh and Ben Coman were found inside the house with life-threatening injuries. Photo / David Crosling

Coman, a cabinet maker, was rushed to hospital where he remains under police guard. A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday he was yet to be interviewed by homicide squad detectives.

No charges have been laid.

The neighbour told NCA NewsWire he saw police forensics carry a bloodied mattress from the house on Monday afternoon.

A pile of what looked like bloodied clothes was also spotted inside the house after the tragedy unfolded.

An older couple, believed to be Coman's parents, returned to the house on Tuesday afternoon and were involved in a heated exchange with a neighbour.

Detectives joined them at the property and a number of items, including flowers and what appeared to be a blanket and clothes, were carried from the house.

A white SUV, believed to be the vehicle driven by Darragh, was removed from the driveway.

A floral tribute had also been left for Darragh under the mailbox.

The couple had two young children. Photo / Facebook

Neighbour Trent Falahey said they were a "nice family" and the street was in shock.

He said he never would have imagined something like this could have happened and the couple, along with their young boys, often came over for barbecues.

Darragh's brother told 9 News in a statement that his sister was a "beautiful soul who put everyone's needs before herself".

"Our family has lost a beautiful daughter and sister. We are beside ourselves with emotion," he said.

"She absolutely adored her boys and gave her life to them."

Australian Association of Social Workers national president Vittorio Cintio also paid tribute to Darragh.

"Our condolences go out to the family of Michelle during this deeply traumatic time," he said.

Police are yet to charge anyone of Darragh's death but say they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the incident.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.