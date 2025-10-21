Advertisement
Power cuts, water shortages: From Mexico to Ireland, fury mounts over the toll of a global AI frenzy

Paul Mozur, Adam Satariano and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega
New York Times·
12 mins to read

A dried-up water tap in the Nogales community of La Esperanza, Mexico, near Microsoft's data centre in Queretaro, on July 31. As tech companies build data centres worldwide to advance artificial intelligence, vulnerable communities have been hit by blackouts and water shortages. Photo / Cesar Rodriguez, The New York Times

When Microsoft opened a data centre in central Mexico last year, nearby residents said power cuts became more frequent.

Water outages, which once lasted days, stretched for weeks.

The shortages led to school cancellations and the spread of stomach bugs in the town of Las Cenizas, said Dulce Maria

