“There’s no [phone] coverage, I can’t call my family, my parents, nothing: I can’t even go to work.”

Rush for cash

In Madrid and elsewhere, customers rushed to withdraw cash from banks, and streets filled with crowds trying in vain to get a signal on their mobiles. Long lines formed for taxis and buses. Some people were trapped in elevators or inside garages.

As a precaution, play was cancelled at the Madrid Open tennis tournament for the rest of the day.

With stop lights knocked out, police tried to direct traffic on roads that became densely congested. Authorities urged motorists to stay off the roads, but communication channels were limited.

Spain’s railway operator Adif said trains were halted across the country.

Spain’s nuclear power plants also automatically went offline as a safety precaution, with diesel generators maintaining them in a “safe condition”, the Spanish Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) said in a statement.

‘Economic losses’

Sanchez said the blackout, which hit at 12.30pm (10.30pm NZT), had caused “serious disruption” for millions and “economic losses in businesses, in companies, in industries”.

But he said grid technicians were working to resolve “the problem as soon as possible”, adding that some parts of northern and southern Spain were already able to get power thanks to interconnections from France and Morocco.

Sanchez urged people in Spain to limit the use of their mobile phones to avoid overburdening the network, saying “telecommunications are in a critical moment now”.

The European Commission said it was in contact with Spain and Portugal over the situation, while European Council President Antonio Costa said on X: “There are no indications of any cyberattack”.

Red Eléctrica's Electric Control Centre (Cecoel) and Renewable Energy Control Centre (Cecre), Spain. Photo / Red Electrica

The head of operations for Spain’s grid operator Red Electrica, Eduardo Prieto, said that repairs were being carried out, but that it would take six to 10 hours to restore power to the country, “if all goes well”.

Portugal’s REN operator said the entire Iberian peninsula was affected – 48 million people in Spain and 10.5 million in Portugal.

The huge power cut disrupted flights to and from Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, European air traffic organisation Eurocontrol said, adding it was too early to say how many would be affected.

Southwest France was also briefly affected, but power there was quickly restored, said France’s high-voltage grid operator, RTE.

Chaos in Barcelona

Transport chaos also gripped Spain’s second city, Barcelona, where locals and tourists alike flooded the streets in an attempt to find out what had happened.

Student Laia Montserrat had to leave her school when the lights went out.

“As the internet wasn’t coming back, they told us to go home... [but] there weren’t trains either,” she told AFP. “Now we don’t know what to do.”

Images posted on social media showed metro stations in Madrid plunged into darkness, with trains halted, and people in offices and hallways using the light on their phones to see.

The internet activity monitoring site Netblocks told AFP the blackout caused a “loss of much of the country’s digital infrastructure”. It said web connections plunged to just 17% of normal use.

Spain’s El Pais newspaper reported that hospitals used back-up generators to keep critical wards going, but some other units were left without power.

Massive blackouts have affected other countries around the world in recent years.

Huge outages struck Tunisia in September 2023, Sri Lanka in August 2020, and Argentina and Uruguay in June 2019. In July 2012, India experienced a vast blackout.

In Europe, in November 2006, 10 million people were without power for an hour in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. That was caused by a failure in Germany’s grid.

And in New Zealand, Auckland central suffered a massive five-week power outage in 1998.

– Agence France-Presse