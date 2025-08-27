Advertisement
Portuguese bullfighter dies after being slammed against a wall in horrific accident

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The young man was taken to hospital and later died after a bull picked him up and rammed him against a wall. Video / @MissIngrid0312

A young Portuguese bullfighter has died after he was rammed against a wall during his debut performance in Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno bullring.

Video from the fight, which took place on Friday (local time), shows Manuel Maria Trindade, 22, beginning to run at the 700kg bull before backing away quickly.

