The young man was taken to hospital and later died after a bull picked him up and rammed him against a wall. Video / @MissIngrid0312

Portuguese bullfighter dies after being slammed against a wall in horrific accident

A young Portuguese bullfighter has died after he was rammed against a wall during his debut performance in Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno bullring.

Video from the fight, which took place on Friday (local time), shows Manuel Maria Trindade, 22, beginning to run at the 700kg bull before backing away quickly.

The beast then charges at Trindade, picking him up with its horns before ramming him against the far wall.

Other bullfighters are seen trying, but failing, to slow the bull as it carries Trindade toward the wall and attacks him.

Towards the end of the video, they get the bull to move away from the fighter by pulling its tail and showing it brightly coloured capes.