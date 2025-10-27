“You don’t even need to go to the dark web; a Snapchat account is all it takes.”

Port workers are especially vulnerable to being coerced into working for the gangs through bribery and intimidation, the 1000-word letter said.

Police protection

A 10-minute job of redirecting a shipping container can earn a corrupt employee £85,000 ($196,455).

The judge said many of her peers have been forced to live under permanent police protection for extended periods because of threats from gangsters and that she herself spent four months in a safe house.

“Under those circumstances, no government contacts us, nor actively offers support, no compensation, no shelter for family and colleagues, no insurance for all damages,” the judge wrote.

According to police data, around 92 shootings, in which nine people were killed and 48 injured, were reported in Brussels last year alone.

The letter added: “More than once we are asked: ‘Why do you actually do that?’ and – as one politician asked me – are you a noble knight for the rule of law or Don Quixote ... We don’t feel like noble knights, more like soldiers on the front lines without backing.”

Extensive mafia structures

The judge warned that there is a strong possibility of her colleagues being forced to “conjure up a procedural error” to avoid signing a confession out of fear for their own personal safety.

In a damning indictment on the state of the country’s law and order, the judge wrote: “Extensive mafia structures have taken hold, becoming a parallel force that challenges not only the police, but also the judiciary.

“The consequences are serious: are we evolving into a narco-state? No way, do you think? Overblown?

“According to our drug commissioner, this evolution has begun. My colleagues and I share this sentiment.”

Annelies Verlinden, Belgian’s Justice Minister, told the Flemish national broadcaster VRT that she “understands the investigating judge’s serious concerns” and that “further measures to increase the level of security for justice department workers” are being introduced to tackle the problem.

