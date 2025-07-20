Advertisement
Populist makes ground in Japan with nationalist, anti-immigration rhetoric

By Martin Fackler
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Sohei Kamiya, leader of Sanseito, a fledgling right-wing political party, gives a speech at Takasaki Station in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on July 6, 2025. Although Kamiya himself is not running in Japan’s parliamentary elections, he has crossed Japan to campaign on behalf of his party’s candidates and a nationalist agenda he calls 'Japanese First'. Photo / Ko Sasaki, the New York Times

The crowd of 800 people were younger than those who typically attend political rallies in Japan.

They had gathered in the shadow of a smoking volcano to hear a populist upstart in yesterday’s parliamentary elections whose heated campaign speech would sound familiar to voters in the United

