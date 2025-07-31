Commuters in London. The population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg via the Washington Post

Population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million after a near-record jump last year

The population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million after a near-record jump last year, reigniting the political row over migration that has fuelled support for Nigel Farage’s upstart Reform UK Party.

The rise of 706,881 people in the year to mid-2024, or 1.2%, was the second-largest by number in comparable data going back to 1949 with only 2022-23 recording a bigger increase, the Office for National Statistics said today.

Net migration totalled over 690,000 as 1.14 million people arrived from outside the United Kingdom, eclipsing the 452,200 who left for a country outside the UK. Meanwhile, 596,012 people were born and 566,030 died.

The numbers will make difficult reading for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is under pressure to bring down both legal and so-called irregular migration, amid worries about the strain that the rising population is placing on public services such as housing, education, and the National Health Service.

These concerns have boosted Reform UK, which is now consistently polling above the ruling Labour Party.