Population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million after a near-record jump last year

By Lucy White
Washington Post·
Commuters in London. The population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million. Photo / Jose Sarmento Matos, Bloomberg via the Washington Post

The population of England and Wales has hit an estimated 61.8 million after a near-record jump last year, reigniting the political row over migration that has fuelled support for Nigel Farage’s upstart Reform UK Party.

The rise of 706,881 people in the year to mid-2024, or 1.2%, was the second-largest

