Popular services keep adding AI. Some customers want them to stop.

By Heather Kelly
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Consumers and creatives are concerned about AI replacing human jobs and diminishing cultural experiences. Photo / Getty Images

For 581 days in a row, artist Karen Crow dutifully opened language-learning app Duolingo and practised her French. For the past decade, she used audiobook service Audible to listen to books while working and travelling.

But at the end of May, Crow cancelled both subscriptions over the companies’ decisions to

