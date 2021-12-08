Pope Francis says extramarital sex sins aren't that 'serious'

Pope Francis delivers a speech as he meets refugees at the Reception and Identification Centre in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Pope Francis delivers a speech as he meets refugees at the Reception and Identification Centre in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Lust is not the worst of the seven deadly sins, according to Pope Francis.

The leader of the Catholic Church has come out saying there are worse indiscretions than having sex outside of marriage, in an interview with reporters while en route from Greece to Italy.

"Sins of the flesh are not the most serious," the 84-year-old religious leader said regarding sex outside of marriage. Top transgressions instead include pride and hatred, according to Reuters.

Francis' rankings of the worst wrongdoings followed the resignation of a Paris archbishop, who quit over a relationship with a woman earlier this month.

However, the 70-year-old French cleric, Michel Aupetit, denied being intimate with the anonymous female, behaviour that would break his promise of celibacy, according to Reuters.

"It was a failing against the sixth commandment (You shall not commit adultery) but not a total one, one of small caresses, massage given to his secretary — that is what the accusation is," Francis clarified about Aupetit's actions. "There is a sin there but not the worst kind."

Despite this, the Pope accepted Aupetit's resignation - not because of the sin itself - but because the rumours were too damaging.

"He was condemned but by whom? By public opinion, by gossip … He could no longer govern," Francis told reporters. "I accepted the resignation of Aupetit not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy."