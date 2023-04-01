Voyager 2022 media awards
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

By Frances D'emilio
Pope Francis was discharged from Rome hospital. Photo / AP

Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I’m still alive.”

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience.

The pontiff was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said.

The Vatican said that before departing, Francis hugged a couple whose daughter died Friday night at the hospital.

Francis sat in the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away from Gemelli Polyclinic.

On the eve of his discharge, Vatican officials said that Francis would be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

