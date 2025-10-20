Women light firecrackers during celebrations on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Photo / R. Satish Babu, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Pollution spikes with days of fireworks set off to mark Diwali in New Delhi

Women light firecrackers during celebrations on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Photo / R. Satish Babu, AFP

India’s capital New Delhi was shrouded in a thick, toxic haze today as air pollution levels soared to more than 16 times the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily maximum.

New Delhi and its sprawling metropolitan region – home to more than 30 million people – are regularly ranked among the world’s most polluted capitals, with acrid smog blanketing the skyline each winter.

Cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories, and heavy traffic.

But pollution has also spiked because of days of fireworks set off to mark Diwali, the major Hindu festival of lights, which culminates on Monday night local time.

The Supreme Court relaxed this month a blanket ban on fireworks over Diwali to allow the use of the less-polluting “green firecrackers” – designed to emit fewer particulates.