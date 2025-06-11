Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Polls have long shown immigration and crime are areas of vulnerability for Democratic Party

New York Times
8 mins to read

California Governor Gavin Newsom and United States President Donald. Combination photos / Saul Loeb and Jim Watson, AFP

California Governor Gavin Newsom and United States President Donald. Combination photos / Saul Loeb and Jim Watson, AFP

As Democratic senators gathered yesterday for their closed-door weekly lunch, they heard from their California colleagues, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, who carefully differentiated between isolated cases of vandalism in Los Angeles and the larger number of peaceful protesters who swarmed the streets to oppose United States President Donald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World