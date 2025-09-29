Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to climb and ski down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Photo / Bartłomiej Pawlikowski, Red Bull Content Pool
A Polish adventure skier has become the first person to climb Mt Everest and then ski down it without using supplemental oxygen, he and his sponsors announced.
The skier, Andrzej Bargiel, 37, completed the feat on September 22, taking four days to ascend from base camp and then two daysto ski back down.
In videos taken at the top of the mountain, where oxygen is only one-third that of sea level, Bargiel breathes heavily, even before he straps on his skis, illustrating the difficulty of doing anything on Everest without an extra source of oxygen.
While more than 7000 people have ascended Everest, which reaches 8849m above sea level, only about 200 have done so without bottled oxygen.
“I have never used bottled oxygen in the mountains,” Bargiel told the New York Times in an email interview at the weekend.
Bargiel made his ascent in the northern autumn, when the mountain weather is more unpredictable, but the slopes are significantly less crowded than in May, when the bulk of Everest expeditions take place.
“Everest is, of course, the highest mountain in the world, but I wanted to break the cliche of it being just a crowded and commercial place,” he said.
“That’s why I chose to go there in autumn – to have the mountain to myself.”
Bargiel started at Everest’s base camp in Nepal and then rotated among the higher Camps I, II and III to adapt to the altitude.
He began the final climb from Camp IV on September 21 and reached the summit 16 hours later, his sponsors said, which was longer than expected because of fresh snowfall.
He began his descent only minutes later, and within five hours he had skied to Camp II, where he stopped because of darkness. The next morning he skied for another hour and 45 minutes to reach base camp.
The most dangerous part of the journey came near the end, Bargiel’s team said, at the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, not far above base camp.
The team described him “navigating a labyrinth of shifting ice and deep crevasses – without ropes or fixed lines”.