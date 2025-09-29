Advertisement
Polish skier Andrzej Bargiel climbs and skis Mount Everest unaided

Victor Mather
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to climb and ski down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Photo / Bartłomiej Pawlikowski, Red Bull Content Pool

A Polish adventure skier has become the first person to climb Mt Everest and then ski down it without using supplemental oxygen, he and his sponsors announced.

The skier, Andrzej Bargiel, 37, completed the feat on September 22, taking four days to ascend from base camp and then two days

