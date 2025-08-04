Advertisement
Police tout first-responder drone tech as lifesaving for officers and community members

By Marie-Rose Sheinerman
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Police officers demonstrate their drone programme outside the Salt Lake Public Safety buildingin the United States. Photo / Kim Raff, For The Washington Post

In dozens of United States cities, the next time you call for emergency services, a drone might show up before an officer does.

The technology behind that - “Drone as First Responder” or DFR - has skyrocketed in popularity among police departments nationwide since the Federal Aviation Administration streamlined the

