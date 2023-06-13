Three people have been killed in Nottingham after a van attack in the city centre.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am where two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.”

More to come.