A 6-year-old boy, 7-week-old baby and 10-year-old girl have been missing since last Friday, July 18. They were last seen with a woman believed to be known to them. Photo / Queensland Police

A 6-year-old boy, 7-week-old baby and 10-year-old girl have been missing since last Friday, July 18. They were last seen with a woman believed to be known to them. Photo / Queensland Police

Police are urgently searching for two schoolchildren and a 7-week-old baby who went missing from the Gold Coast last week.

The 10-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy and baby were last seen near Mirambeena Drive in Pimpama about 8.50am (local time) on Friday, July 18.

Police say they were last seen with a woman, 41-year-old Monique, who they believe is known to the children and believed to be with them.

They have since released an image of Monique to the public in hopes of locating her.