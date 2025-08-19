‘Extremely dangerous’
“The manoeuvre shown was a legitimate take-off after an attempted landing in a safe location. Following a full internal review of the aircraft footage, radio comms and operational decisions, we’re satisfied the crew acted appropriately and within regulations,” Gaffney said.
“We understand the concern and appreciate the public’s engagement. Public safety is always our top priority, and we’re committed to transparency and professionalism in everything we do.”
Merseyside Police said the bike was being driven in an “extremely dangerous” manner, with the rider allegedly speeding, mounting pavements and nearly hitting a pedestrian.
A second man reportedly joined the rider on the bike as they fled officers along the A580 and through fields near a dam.
Both riders were eventually detained by police – the second after he dismounted his bike and the first when his bike ran out of fuel.
Individual police forces apply for aerial support from NPAS, especially in relation to searching for missing persons or conducting vehicle pursuits.
NPAS supports all 43 police forces in England and Wales. It has a fleet of 19 helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft.
Each NPAS helicopter is equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance systems that feed live video directly into police control rooms.