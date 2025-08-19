A police pilot will face no action after a helicopter flew just feet above the ground while chasing a suspected stolen vehicle.

Footage of the August 13 chase shows the helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) pursuing the bike while flying just metres off the ground.

NPAS helicopters normally fly at 60m to 150m during routine patrols, but can fly lower when pursuing a vehicle or conducting surveillance.

Chief Superintendent Fiona Gaffney, the chief operating officer at NPAS, said the chaswe near St Helens, Merseyside had been reviewed in consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to “ensure all relevant standards and procedures have been followed”. She said the pilot was cleared after an internal review.

The police chief said the social media clip – which showed the helicopter flying close to the ground and near trees – was part of a longer operation, which lasted over an hour, in tracking the motorcyclist.