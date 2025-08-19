Advertisement
Police pilot cleared after low-altitude helicopter chase in Merseyside

By Mark Ludlow
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

A police pilot will face no action after a helicopter flew just feet above the ground while chasing a suspected stolen vehicle.

Footage of the August 13 chase shows the helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) pursuing the bike while flying just metres off the ground.

