Sixteen-year-old Harry Pitman was stabbed on New Year's Eve. Photo / Screengrab

A schoolboy who was stabbed to death in front of horrified families on Primrose Hill in north London on New Year’s Eve has been named by police as 16-year-old Harry Pitman.

The teenager had travelled from his home in Tottenham and met up with friends to watch fireworks from the vantage point above Camden Town when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

Paramedics and police battled to save his life, but he was declared dead minutes before midnight. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned by detectives.

On Monday evening, Harry’s older sister Tayla, 19, said the family was utterly devastated. She told MailOnline: “It doesn’t seem real – I keep on expecting him to come through the front door. His dinner is still in the oven. Mum can’t bring herself to remove it.”

Harry, the middle child of five, had a younger brother and sister and an older brother and sister. His older sister added: “I hope whoever has done this knows they haven’t just taken a life, they’ve destroyed a whole family and community. I hope that thought eats away at them for the rest of their life.

Police sa Harry Pitman died on Primrose Hill just before midnight. Photo / AP

“Harry could be mischievous and cheeky, and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right.”

Harry’s murder took the tally of teenagers killed in London last year to 22. He was a Tottenham Hotspur fan, and attended St Thomas More secondary school in Wood Green.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people were on and around Primrose Hill on Sunday night and detectives have appealed for witnesses, especially those who might have mobile phone footage, to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him. His family are understandably devastated, and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

“We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill, where they had gathered to celebrate the new year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

Police officers conduct a fingertip search on Primrose Hill in London where a teenage boy died after being stabbed just before midnight on New Year's Eve. A 16-year-old was stabbed to death on the hill overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks. Photo / AP

“Primrose Hill was very busy at the time, and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police. It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder, and I need anyone with information about the altercation or the attack to contact us immediately.”

Primrose Hill is one of London’s wealthiest neighbourhoods. The hill, in a public park, offers stunning views of central London and is a popular place for people watching New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Some of those present described chaotic scenes as the police struggled through the crowds to reach the stricken teenager. Benedict Yorston, a physics and philosophy student, said he was at the scene when paramedics rushed to save Harry’s life.

He said: “There were some officers holding a space on top of the hill, which seemed strange. Then we realised CPR was going on. In pretty rapid time around two dozen more police arrived, put up a cordon, and ambulances then came through the crowd up to the top of the hill too.

“The police, and then medical crew, were doing constant CPR for at least 10 minutes, and likely longer before we arrived, but sadly to no avail.”

Locals described how the police searched people before allowing them to leave the area. Hours after the tragedy, the area remained cordoned off while police and forensics specialists searched the ground for clues.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 31 to a boy stabbed in Primrose Hill. Officers administered first aid before London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance paramedics arrived.

“Despite their efforts, the victim was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight. A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into police custody.”