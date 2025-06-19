Police found he vehicle dumped on Beavers Rd in Northcote about 5.10pm the same day. They allege it was stolen from Ivanhoe East on June 2, using an “electronic key reprogramming tool”.

The shopping centre rampage sparked an overnight manhunt.

Police arrested a 27-year-old East Melbourne man at a Hoddle St address about 8.30am today.

“An electronic key reprogramming tool was seized during the arrest,” police said.

No charges have been laid.

Authorities are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Witnesses have recalled their terror during the shopping centre rampage, saying stores forced their shutters closed as the car sped through.

Merchandiser Tanya Nava told Today she was working in Kmart when the gates were pulled down.

“Everyone was just in a panic,” she said.

“A young girl runs up to me and she goes, ‘Oh, there’s a car in the shopping centre’. And we just all went ‘oh my God’, and then everyone was just freaking out.”

Staff put the customers to the back of the shop as the sound of the commotion echoed through the centre.

“It was like we heard gunshots, but it was just this car ramming through the shopping centre,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a witness who said they were locked in a store during the incident warned others of the speeding vehicle.

“If [you’re] planning on attending Northland this afternoon don’t,” she wrote. “A car smashed through a door and went right through the shopping centre.”

Another woman recalled seeing the car speeding through the centre.

“I saw the car drive through and lucky no one was hit from this exit,” she wrote online.

Three weeks ago, the centre was plunged into lockdown because of what police alleged was a fight between machete-wielding teens.

Northland Shopping Centre confirmed it would continue to operate as normal today.

“We continue to work with the Victorian Police, with increased security and police presence in [the] centre over the coming days.”

The centre also offered support to anyone affected.

“We understand the incident that took place at our centre was distressing, and we want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously,” the statement read.

Shopping centre management said it would have extra team members and an increased security presence around the centre.