Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Police make arrest after allegedly stolen car ploughed through Melbourne mall

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

A stolen LandCruiser drove through a Melbourne shopping centre on Wednesday, sparking a major emergency response. Photo / 9 News

A stolen LandCruiser drove through a Melbourne shopping centre on Wednesday, sparking a major emergency response. Photo / 9 News

A man has been arrested after an allegedly stolen SUV ploughed through a Melbourne shopping centre yesterday.

Chaos broke out as the white Toyota LandCruiser ploughed through Northland Shopping Centre on Wednesday just after 4pm (local time), sparking a major emergency response.

Police allege the LandCruiser was trying to evade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World