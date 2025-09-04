Advertisement
Police chief asks for clarity - ‘I don’t believe we should be policing toxic culture wars debates’

By Martin Evans
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Graham Linehan was arrested by five armed officers over a tweet. Photo / Getty Images

When five armed police officers arrived at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 to meet an American Airlines flight, it looked as if they were about to apprehend a dangerous international fugitive.

Rather than a shadowy terror suspect or global drug runner, the man they were seeking to arrest was a 57-year-old, award-winning

