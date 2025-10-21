A 26-year-old man appeared in court today charged in connection to the sexual assault, which allegedly took place at a location near the hotel.
Speaking in Parliament, Martin acknowledged “the concern, anger and worry of many people throughout the country at what [is] alleged to have transpired here”.
“Clearly, there has been failure here in terms of the state’s obligation to protect this child,” the PM added.
In June, hotels were targeted and dozens of officers injured in anti-immigrant unrest in Northern Ireland, after two teenagers were arrested accused of attempting to rape a young girl in Ballymena.
Police did not confirm the ethnicity of the accused, who had asked for a Romanian interpreter in court, prompting what authorities described as the “racist” targeting of homes and businesses by rioters.
– Agence France-Presse