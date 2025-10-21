Police in riot gear clashed with 500 protesters in Dublin, Ireland, outside an asylum-seeker hotel. Photo / Peter Murphy, AFP

Police in riot gear clashed with at least 500 protesters in Dublin today outside an asylum-seeker hotel, following allegations that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Local media reported the 26-year-old man accused of assaulting the girl was an asylum-seeker and that the incident took place on the grounds of the Citywest Hotel which houses asylum applicants.

Protesters threw bottles at officers and a police van was set alight, as an AFP correspondent witnessed Irish police using pepper spray to push demonstrators away from the hotel complex.

Earlier in the day, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the events were “extremely serious and very, very grave”.

The alleged victim was in state care at the time of the incident, with child and family agency Tusla confirming she “absconded” during a trip to the city centre and was reported missing.