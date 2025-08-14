“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi posted on X today.

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ.”

Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, announced in a video posted on X that Dunn would be charged with a criminal offence.

Dunn was an international affairs specialist in the criminal division of the Justice Department, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Dunn is 37 and lives in the District, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office in DC.

Dunn’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Video of the incident, which took place near the corner of 14th and U streets NW, a popular nightlife area in D.C., shows a man in a pink-collared shirt, shorts, crew socks and New Balance running shoes yelling at several law enforcement officers while holding a sandwich.

As he turned to walk away, he hurled his hoagie at the chest of one of the officers and then ran off with the officers in pursuit.

The video was posted on Instagram under the account @bigap4l and quickly went viral.

Cortez Dargin, the man who recorded the video, said he and his friends were leaving a neighbouring nightclub when they heard Dunn shouting. “I was like, ‘Let me record this guy, because he’s going crazy right now,” Dargin said.

In the video Dunn is seen pointing and shouting obscenities at officers and calling them fascists.

He chanted “shame” before turning and walking away from the officers. Shortly afterwards, he returned to the intersection and walked back to where the officers were standing.

Dunn then heaved the sandwich at the officer and took off running.

After the incident, Dargin crossed the street to examine the sandwich, which, he said, appeared to have salami.