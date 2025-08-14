Advertisement
Police allege that the man approached officers and began yelling obscenities

By Joe Heim, Sophia Solano, Perry Stein
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

A man, who was later arrested, interacts with Border Patrol and FBI agents along the U Street corridor on August 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

Attorney-General Pam Bondi said today that a Justice Department employee has been fired after he was arrested for allegedly throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer on Monday NZT in Washington DC.

In court documents, police allege that Sean Charles Dunn approached law enforcement officers, including Metro Transit

