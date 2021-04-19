Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago

The shooting took place at a McDonald's drive-through. Photo / File, Supplied

A 7-year-old US girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald's in Chicago on Sunday (local time).

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car on Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's car park in the Homan Square neighbourhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-through and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

Jaslyn Adams. Photo / Supplied

The Sun-Times reported that Adams frantically called his mother, Lawanda McMullen, after the shooting.

"He said, 'Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby,'" McMullen told the paper.

Video recorded by a bystander shows police officers pulling the victims from the car. As they remove the 7-year-old girl from the passenger side, a person shouts: "Oh s***! They killed a baby!"

A police commander walks by as police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-through. Photo / AP

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn's aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was "beautiful" and a "really sweet child". She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn's grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

AP - Additional reporting, NZ Herald