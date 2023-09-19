The police discovered a dark secret inside the house in northern Poland. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Distressing content

A father and daughter from a small Polish village have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder and incest after the bodies of three newborn babies were discovered in the basement of their home.

Police raided the home in the small settlement of Czerniki, northern Poland, on September 15 and found the three tiny bodies in various states of decomposition, wrapped in black plastic beneath the dirt floor of the home, prosecutor Mariusz Duszyński told Polish news outlet Fakt.

A 54-year-old man, identified only as Piotr G, and his daughter Paulina, 20, were arrested.

Duszyński said the father has been charged with three counts of murder, a charge of incest with Paulina and one of incest with another daughter.

Paulina was charged with incest and two counts of murder. Police say the mother of the third slain infant was one of Paulina’s sisters.

Piotr G is believed to have fathered the three children, PolsatNews reported.

‘The whole village knew’

Locals say the father and daughter often held hands in public and it was an open secret that a disturbing secret lay within the walls of their cottage, where screams were sometimes heard.

The behaviour was reportedly well-known in Czerniki, a village with fewer than 180 residents.

Fakt reported that Piotr G’s wife died 15 years ago and he was left to bring up all 12 of their children.

Some of the older children have reportedly left the house.

Locals said Piotr lived off social welfare and relied on his children, particularly Paulina.

“A few months ago, he shaved her head so that the other boys wouldn’t look at her,” one local said.

“He seemed calm, but he had the devil under his skin,” another said.

“The whole village knew that something like that was happening,” said another. “It’s a tiny village, so everyone knew about such things.”

Exposed by text message

Paulina had reportedly been working in a bakery in a neighbouring town, where a recent pregnancy was noticed by colleagues.

They also noticed that her father always dropped her off and picked her up from work and she always called him by his first name.

When she returned to work, obviously without her pregnancy belly, colleagues say they saw heartless text messages between her and her father discussing the child, who was still alive at the time.

They notified the police, but not in time to save the infant’s life.

The father and daughter are being held in custody. They face life behind bars if convicted.