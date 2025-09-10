Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Poland says Russian drones shot down after violating its airspace during Ukraine attack

AFP
2 mins to read

President Karol Nawrocki stated Poland believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to invade more countries, emphasising distrust of Putin's intentions. Photo / Getty Images

President Karol Nawrocki stated Poland believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to invade more countries, emphasising distrust of Putin's intentions. Photo / Getty Images

“Hostile objects” have been downed by Polish or allied aircraft scrambled in response to multiple violations of its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects,” Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: “We are in constant contact with NATO command”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save