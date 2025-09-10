President Karol Nawrocki stated Poland believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to invade more countries, emphasising distrust of Putin's intentions. Photo / Getty Images

Poland says Russian drones shot down after violating its airspace during Ukraine attack

“Hostile objects” have been downed by Polish or allied aircraft scrambled in response to multiple violations of its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects,” Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: “We are in constant contact with NATO command”.

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of NATO members including Poland several times during Russia’s three-and-a-half-year war, but a NATO country has never attempted to shoot them down.

A cornerstone of the Western military alliance is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

The operational command of Poland’s military said earlier that “our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones” during a Russian assault on neighbouring Ukraine, and that Polish and allied aircraft had been mobilised in response.