Poland invokes Nato Article 4 for talks after Russian drone incursions into its airspace

AFP
4 mins to read

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (from left), French President Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the UK, and Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland at a meeting in Kyiv in August. Photo / Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the Nato member had invoked the Western defence alliance’s Article 4 for urgent talks after Russian drones violated its airspace.

Tusk told Parliament that Poland had identified 19 violations of its airspace yesterday and shot down at least three drones, adding that no one

