Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Poked the bear’ - Governor says California to change election maps to counter Texas move

By Huw Griffith
AFP·
3 mins to read

California Governor Gavin Newsom. Photo / Supplied

California Governor Gavin Newsom. Photo / Supplied

California unveiled plans to redraw its electoral districts today, as Democrats push back on what they say is Donald Trump’s effort to rig next year’s Congressional elections to safeguard his slim Republican majority.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he would ask voters to approve new maps that would effectively neutralise changes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save