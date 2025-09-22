Asked if it was an attempt to appease left-wingers, the MP replied: “No, it goes well beyond the left. Concerns at every level of the party!”

Starmer has faced pressure from his party to recognise Palestinian statehood amid the conflict in Gaza.

A third of the Cabinet had urged him to act, and more than 130 MPs signed a letter in support of recognition.

In July, the Prime Minister announced that the United Kingdom would recognise the state unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire, committed to a two-state solution, and ruled out annexing the occupied West Bank.

Today, he confirmed that Britain had recognised Palestine at the same time as Canada and Australia.

In a video message, Starmer said: “Today – to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution – I state clearly as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine".

“We recognised the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today, we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian state also.

“A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future.”

In September 2024, Starmer was accused of “appeasing” the hard-left by introducing a partial ban on arms sales to Israel.

He had already shifted the party’s position towards a ceasefire in Gaza after a front-bench rebellion that saw 10 members of his top team quit.

The conflict in the enclave has become a highly charged issue for Labour.

Jonathan Ashworth, a former Labour frontbencher, lost his seat to a pro-Palestinian candidate at last year’s general election. It was one of five constituencies previously held by Labour MPs that were won by pro-Gaza independents.

Several Left-wing Labour MPs took to social media today to maintain pressure on Starmer.

Kim Johnson, the MP for Liverpool Riverside, said: “Today’s recognition of Palestine is a historic step forward”.

“But it will be a squandered opportunity unless we back practical measures to formalise the existence of a Palestinian state and put an end to ongoing Israeli genocide, ethnic cleansing, and illegal annexation of land.”

Richard Burgon, the MP for Leeds East, said: “Recognition must lead to real action to stop Israel’s genocide and end its illegal occupation of Palestine. That means widespread sanctions on Israel.”

Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, said: “The recognition of a Palestinian statehood is only the beginning, not the end. Words must now be matched with action.

“The Government must now work urgently with the international community to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in desperate need, and support meaningful negotiations that can deliver lasting peace.”

