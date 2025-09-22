Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

PM’s decision ‘more about peace within Labour than Middle East ... and will achieve neither’

Amy Gibbons, Ruby Cline
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on September 8, 2025. Britain today has recognised a Palestinian state with a landmark announcement. Photo / Jonathan Brady, pool, AFP

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on September 8, 2025. Britain today has recognised a Palestinian state with a landmark announcement. Photo / Jonathan Brady, pool, AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been accused of recognising Palestinian statehood to achieve “peace in the Labour Party”.

Critics have claimed the Prime Minister agreed to acknowledge Palestine as part of an attempt to appease restless Labour MPs before the annual party conference next week.

Lord Woolfson, the shadow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save