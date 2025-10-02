Planes collide on runway at New York’s LaGuardia airport

The port authority said operations at LaGuardia, one of the United States’ busiest airports, were not interrupted. Photo / 123rf

Two planes operated by a Delta subsidiary collided today on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the local port authority and the airline said.

The incident involving two Endeavor Air jets occurred at 9.58pm local time as one was landing and the other about to take off, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

One person was taken to hospital after suffering “non-life threatening injuries,” it added. Delta reported one minor injury to a flight attendant.

Images shared by US media, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed damage to the nose of one of the jets.

