Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains, 14 bodies recovered

This handout photograph released by Fishtail Air shows the wreckage of a plane in a gorge in Sanosware in the Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, west of Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo / AP

The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found today scattered on a mountainside, and 14 of the 22 people on board have been confirmed dead, the country's army said.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, said Teknath Sitaula of Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. There was no word on survivors, and a search of the crash site is continuing.

Aerial photos of the crash site showed aircraft wreckage scattered across rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops on a 20-minute flight.

The army said the plane crashed in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, where it was heading after taking off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200km west of Kathmandu.

Aircraft parts scattered on rocks and moss on the side of a mountain gorge in Sanosware. Photo / AP

According to tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9.55am local time and transmitted its last signal at 10.07am at an altitude of 3,900m.

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.

The plane's destination is popular with foreign hikers who trek the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo / AP

The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has been involved in about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.