Air India confirmed on Thursday that its flight had crashed in a “tragic accident”.

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad-London-Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said, adding that an emergency centre has been activated and a support team set up for families seeking information.

Ahmedabad, the main city of India’s Gujarat state, is home of around eight million people, and the busy airport is located surrounded by densely packed residential areas.

Footage posted to X in the aftermath appeared to show the aircraft descending before a large explosion was seen.

Local media report emergency services responding and thick clouds of smoke visible in the area.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras told Al Jazeera it was too soon to know if any passengers survived.

“In its 15 years of commercial service globally, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has never been involved in a crash or a whole loss or a fatal accident,” Macheros told the broadcaster.

“This is an aircraft with an impeccable safety record operated by an airline, Air India, that hasn’t had a fatal crash in several decades, around 40 years.”

India’s aviation minister said he was “shocked and devastated” at the aircraft crash and his “thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families”.

“I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” he added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

