An airliner aborted landing at Reagan National Airport due to a maintenance vehicle on the runway. Photo / Ricky Carioti, The Washington Post

An airliner had to abort a landing attempt at Reagan National Airport after pilots spotted a maintenance vehicle on the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and air traffic control communications.

Republic Airways Flight 4528 was arriving from Detroit around 7am on Monday. An air traffic controller initially cleared the plane to land on the airport’s main runway before asking pilots to circle to the shorter Runway 33.

The pilots agreed to the change of course, according to communications archived by LiveATC.net. But as the jet approached the runway, one of the pilots came back on the radio: “Tower, is there a vehicle on 33?”

The controller confirmed that there was and told the plane to circle around.

The FAA said on Monday that maintenance crews were inspecting the runway and that it was investigating the incident.