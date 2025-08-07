Advertisement
Pizzeria owner sees people eat from dumpster, goes viral for free meal offer

By Kyle Melnick
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Pizza Man said it left a box of cheese pizza behind its store in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on July 29 for someone who was taking leftovers from the dumpster. Photo / Pizza Man

Chris Kolstad had enough of people grabbing leftovers from the rubbish dumpster behind his pizza shop and eating them.

He posted on Facebook telling them to stop.

Just ask for a pizza, he said. No one should be eating from the garbage.

“Leave me a note,” Kolstad wrote on

