Pig fed diet of junk food barely able to walk. Video / Whitegate Animal Sanctuary, Wirral via Facebook

An obese pig fed a diet of fizzy drinks and junk food for seven years has been rescued from a flat in Manchester.

Portia was said to be “very depressed” after she ballooned to 165kg, meaning she could barely walk.

Animal rescuers said Portia - almost three times its healthy weight - appeared resigned to her inevitable fate before she was taken to Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside.

Jill Jolly, from the sanctuary, said: “She could barely walk, we had to roll her to get her up. She would spend up to 48 hours lying in bed, having to be hand fed, she was in a lot of pain.

“It was almost as though she had shut down.”

'It was almost as though she had shut down'. Photo / Whitegate Animal Sanctuary

But after staff at the rescue centre put the hog on a strict and animal-friendly meal plan, the pig is now healthy once more.

Portia has transformed from being unhappy and overweight to an animal with a “good little life and attitude”, according to Jolly.

She said: “With time, love, care and patience we’ve managed to basically get her back introduced to being a pig.”

At first the swine hadn’t seen straw before and didn’t know how to make a bed, but now she sleeps “nose to nose” with others at the sanctuary.

After being rescued Portia the pig is losing weight now and finally living her best life. Photo / Whitegate Animal Sanctuary

It comes after Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plymouth, Devon, rescued an alcoholic dog.

Staff at the centre said Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, became dependent on alcohol when their owner left out drinks before he went to sleep.

The animals required emergency care soon after they arrived after they suffered from fits.

Woodside Animal Rescue Trust wrote on social media: “Canine alcohol withdrawal, a first for us.”

The centre said it hoped Coco will eventually be adopted.

It added: “He is not yet ready for adoption and whilst physically he seems to have recovered, mentally he is still very anxious at times.”



