Citizen soldiers are taking to the streets to fight for Ukraine. Photo / AP

Fingernails painted pink, blue and purple pastels grip the barrel of a gun.

Men line up dozens of empty wine and liquor bottles in a courtyard to make Molotov cocktails.

Civil defense members prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv. Photo / AP

A newlywed couple poses for a photo with newly issued rifles.

Newly married couple Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day after they got married in Kyiv. Photo / AP

Captivating images by Associated Press photographers show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train. Photo / AP

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

Local residents attend an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!". Photo / AP

As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades.

Ukrainian civilians wait for their turn to join the ranks of the city territorial defense in Kyiv. Photo / AP

One photo showed a young woman lying on her chest, propped on her elbows with her long blond hair covering one eye.

Members of Georgian Legion train civilians to adapt them with the self-defense capabilities. Photo / AP

Her other eye stared down the barrel of a rifle during a training session organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in the city of Mariupol in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians. Photo / AP

Another image showed an instructor in camouflage and wearing ear protection with his hands on the shoulders of a woman taking target practice with a Kalashnikov assault rifle near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

A civil defenseman stands guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv. Photo / AP

The newly trained civil defense forces stood guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolled empty streets. Most wore street clothes with only yellow arm bands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.

Armed civil defense men pose for a photo while patrolling an empty street due to curfew in Kyiv. Photo / AP

Civilians study weapons during a training session by Ukrainian right-wing group Right Sector in a city park in Kyiv. Photo / AP

Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79, touches her head while listening to instructions with others on weapons handling during a basic combat training for civilians. Photo / AP

A civil defenseman sleeps in front of posters of Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion in the City Hall. Photo / AP

A local resident prepares to use a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!". Photo / AP

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv. Photo / AP

An instructor trains a woman to shoot from a a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv. Photo / AP

A local resident with a photo of actress Sasha Gray on his helmet attends an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv. Photo / AP

Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP