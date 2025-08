State Emergency Service crews responded to more than 100 cars trapped in snow after unprecedented falls in northern New South Wales yesterday. Photo / NSW SES

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Phone and power services are down, and vehicles stuck after heavy snow in parts of NSW Tablelands

State Emergency Service crews responded to more than 100 cars trapped in snow after unprecedented falls in northern New South Wales yesterday. Photo / NSW SES

Vehicles have been bogged down, phone service cut, and thousands of residents are without power after heavy snow blanketed parts of New South Wales.

Parts of the state’s Northern Tablelands recorded heavy snowfalls of up to 40cm at the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said the snow was generated by “a pool of cold air” that moved in over the towns of Guyra, Armidale, Uralla and Walcha.

“Many locations saw as much as 20 to 40cm of snow, with snow tending to be quite heavy at times during Saturday afternoon,” she said.

“In Queensland, snow flurries were observed across parts of the Darling Downs … these amounted to very little on the ground.”