Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Phone and power services are down, and vehicles stuck after heavy snow in parts of NSW Tablelands

news.com.au
3 mins to read

State Emergency Service crews responded to more than 100 cars trapped in snow after unprecedented falls in northern New South Wales yesterday. Photo / NSW SES

State Emergency Service crews responded to more than 100 cars trapped in snow after unprecedented falls in northern New South Wales yesterday. Photo / NSW SES

Vehicles have been bogged down, phone service cut, and thousands of residents are without power after heavy snow blanketed parts of New South Wales.

Parts of the state’s Northern Tablelands recorded heavy snowfalls of up to 40cm at the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save